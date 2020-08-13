Post-election period is peaceful - CaFFE

Post-election period is peaceful - CaFFE

August 13, 2020   02:02 pm

-

Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) organization says that the post-election period has been observed to be violence-free.

Organization’s Executive Director Manas Makeen pointed out that the observations made over the past week following the election indicate that the post-election period to be peaceful.

He further said that while CaFFE had received 39 complaints during the post-election period, they are not serious incidents.

The majority of them were reports of incidents such as engaging in motorcades in defiance of election laws, Makeen said.

The post-election season was peaceful as a result of the programs launched by civil society organizations as well as the implementation of the election law, the CaFFE Executive Director pointed out.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories