Final rites of Prof. Ganganath Dissanayake today

The final rites of former Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Japan, Professor Dammika Ganganath Dissanayake are scheduled to be performed at the Borella Cemetery this evening (13).

A large number of people have thronged Prof. Dissanayake’s residence in Kottawa to pay final respects to his remains, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Prof. Dissanayake, who was the Head of Mass Communications and Sinhalese Unit, the University of Sri Jayewardenepura from 2010-2013, passed away on the 11th of August. He served as an Associate Professor of the University of Sri Jayawardenapura.

On 19th September 2015, he assumed duties as the Ambassador Extra-Ordinary and Plenipotentiary for Sri Lanka to Japan.

Prof. Dissanayake has authored a number of publications including in the area of mass communication, contemporary Sinhala cinema, and political communication as well as the popular publication series “Pani Walalu”.