Several new Cabinet and State Ministers take office

Several newly appointed Cabinet and State Ministers assumed duties in their new ministries today (13).

New Minister of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena, following their appointment to the posts, received blessings from Ven. Alle Gunawansa Thero at the Dharmayathanaya in Colombo 07.

Subsequently, Prof. Peiris took office at the Ministry of Education in Battaramulla.

Bandula Gunawardena who was appointed as the Minister of Trade assumed duties at his ministry in Vauxhall Street in Colombo this morning.

Newly-appointed Minister of Mass Media took office at the Ministry of Mass Media in Narahenpita while Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi assumed duties at the Health Ministry.

Minister of Water Supply Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga, and Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva also assumed duties at their respective ministries today.

Two State Ministers whose ministries were located at Sethsiripaya in Battaramulla also took office today. State Minister of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitation Nalaka Godahewa, and State Minister of Women and Child Development, Pre-School and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and School Services Piyal Nishantha assumed duties accordingly.

State Minister of Gem and Jewelry related Industries Lohan Ratwatte, State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development D. V. Chanaka, and State Minister of Prison Reforms and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation Sudarshani Fernandopulle also commenced duties at their relevant ministries.