New Ministry Secretaries appointed; Anil Jasinghe to Environment Ministry

New Secretaries have been appointed to 25 Cabinet Ministries today (13), stated President’s Media Division issuing a press release.

The new Ministry Secretaries were handed their letters of appointment by President Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this evening.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Anil Jasinghe has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Environment. Jasinghe has been serving as the Director-General of Health Services.

Meanwhile, Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne, and Admiral (Retd.) Jayanath Colombage have been appointed to their previous portfolios.

The newly appointed Ministry Secretaries are as follows:

01. Secretary to the Cabinet: W.M.D.J. Fernando

02. Ministry of Highways: R.W.R. Pemasiri

03. Ministry of Finance: S. R. Attygalle

04. Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government: J. J. Rathansiri

05. Ministry of Mass Media: Jagath P. Wijeweera

06. Ministry of Plantations: Ravindra Hewawitharana

07. Ministry of Irrigation: Anura Dissanayake

08. Ministry of Industries: W. A. Chulananda Perera

09. Ministry of Power: Wasantha Perera

10. Ministry of Tourism: S. Hettiarachchi

11. Ministry of Land: R. A. A. K. Ranawaka

12. Ministry of Labor: N. P. D. U. K. Mapa Pathirana

13. Ministry of Fisheries: R. M. I. Ratnayake

14. Ministry of Defense: Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne

15. Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation: M. K. B. Harischandra

16. Ministry of Transport: N. B. Monty Ranatunga

17. Ministry of Water Supply: Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama

18. Ministry of Trade: J. M. B. Jayawardena

19. Ministry of Health: Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe

20. Ministry of Agriculture: Major General (Retd.) A.K. Sumedha Perera

21. Ministry of Youth and Sports: Anuradha Wijekoon

22. Ministry of Energy: K. D. R. Olga

23. Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Admiral (Retd.) Jayanath Colombage

24. Ministry of Environment: Dr. Anil Jasinghe

25. Ministry of Education: Prof. Kapila Perera

26. Ministry of Urban Development and Housing: Sirinimal Perera