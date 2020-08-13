New Ministry Secretaries appointed; Anil Jasinghe to Environment Ministry
August 13, 2020 06:41 pm
New Secretaries have been appointed to 25 Cabinet Ministries today (13), stated President’s Media Division issuing a press release.
The new Ministry Secretaries were handed their letters of appointment by President Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this evening.
It is noteworthy that Dr. Anil Jasinghe has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Environment. Jasinghe has been serving as the Director-General of Health Services.
Meanwhile, Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne, and Admiral (Retd.) Jayanath Colombage have been appointed to their previous portfolios.
The newly appointed Ministry Secretaries are as follows:
01. Secretary to the Cabinet: W.M.D.J. Fernando
02. Ministry of Highways: R.W.R. Pemasiri
03. Ministry of Finance: S. R. Attygalle
04. Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government: J. J. Rathansiri
05. Ministry of Mass Media: Jagath P. Wijeweera
06. Ministry of Plantations: Ravindra Hewawitharana
07. Ministry of Irrigation: Anura Dissanayake
08. Ministry of Industries: W. A. Chulananda Perera
09. Ministry of Power: Wasantha Perera
10. Ministry of Tourism: S. Hettiarachchi
11. Ministry of Land: R. A. A. K. Ranawaka
12. Ministry of Labor: N. P. D. U. K. Mapa Pathirana
13. Ministry of Fisheries: R. M. I. Ratnayake
14. Ministry of Defense: Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne
15. Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation: M. K. B. Harischandra
16. Ministry of Transport: N. B. Monty Ranatunga
17. Ministry of Water Supply: Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama
18. Ministry of Trade: J. M. B. Jayawardena
19. Ministry of Health: Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe
20. Ministry of Agriculture: Major General (Retd.) A.K. Sumedha Perera
21. Ministry of Youth and Sports: Anuradha Wijekoon
22. Ministry of Energy: K. D. R. Olga
23. Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Admiral (Retd.) Jayanath Colombage
24. Ministry of Environment: Dr. Anil Jasinghe
25. Ministry of Education: Prof. Kapila Perera
26. Ministry of Urban Development and Housing: Sirinimal Perera