Restrictions on schools with over 200 students relaxed

-

The Ministry of Education has decided to relax the restrictions imposed on schools with over 200 students previously issued in view of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Ministry stated that the decision was taken considering the current status of the virus outbreak in the country.

Academic activities at schools commenced on August 10, however, the Education Ministry imposed restriction on schools with over 200 students as to the grades which were allowed to attend school on certain days of the week.

However, the Ministry has informed Heads of Schools that there will be no restriction to carry out academic activities as per usual if health guidelines issued by the government can be properly maintained.