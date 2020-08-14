17-year-old motorcyclist killed in fatal accident

17-year-old motorcyclist killed in fatal accident

August 14, 2020   12:18 pm

-

A teenager has died in a fatal motor accident at Buduruwakanda Junction in Padeniya of Galgamuwa police division on Thursday (13).

A lorry which had been en route to Anuradhapura from Galgamuwa had stopped midway on the roadside.

It had then made a U-turn to return to Galgamuwa area when a motorcycle travelling towards Anuradhapura crashed against the lorry, leaving its motorcyclist in a critical condition.

However, the injured individual, who was admitted to the Galgamuwa Hospital, succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment.

The deceased was identified as a 17-year-old residing in Siyambalangamuwa in Galgamuwa.

The driver of the lorry has been placed under arrest over the accident and Galgamuwa Police is carrying out further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories