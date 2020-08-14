Govt. to resume job-generating program for graduates & low-income earners

-

The Government’s program to provide employment opportunities for 50,000 graduates and 100,000 low-income families will be resumed, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Those who were handed over the letters of appointment already have been instructed to report to their nearest District Secretariats on the 1st of September.

The program was temporarily halted due to the General Election 2020, will accordingly continue as per the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The list of names of the graduates selected for the programme will be published in the official website of the Presidential Secretariat this Sunday (16).

In the meantime, the letters for the selected graduates will be posted on the 17th of August.

The PMD said the selected graduates can contact the Presidential Secretariat if their names are not published in the list.

The Multi-Purpose Development Force, established to uplift the low-income families that receive Samurdhi beneficiaries and non-Samurdhi recipient families, will proceed with providing employment opportunities to low-income earners from the 1st of September.