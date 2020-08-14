COVID-19 recoveries count rises to 2,658

-

Twelve more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (14), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 01 each from Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Iranawila Hospital and Kandakadu Treatment Centre, 03 from Welikanda Base Hospital, 04 from Minuwangoda Base Hospital and 02 from Army Hospital in Panagoda have been discharged upon recovery.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,658.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,882.

The Epidemiology Unit says 213 active cases are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.