New secretaries appointed to three Cabinet ministries
August 14, 2020 02:08 pm
New Secretaries have been appointed to three more Cabinet ministries.
Their letters of appointment were handed over by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday (13).
The newly-appointed ministerial secretaries are as follows:
01. M.M.P.K. Mayadunne – Ministry of Justice
02. U.D.C. Jayalal – Ministry of Port and Shipping
03. Prof. Kapila Gunawardana – Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs