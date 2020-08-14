New secretaries appointed to three Cabinet ministries

-

New Secretaries have been appointed to three more Cabinet ministries.

Their letters of appointment were handed over by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday (13).

The newly-appointed ministerial secretaries are as follows:

01. M.M.P.K. Mayadunne – Ministry of Justice

02. U.D.C. Jayalal – Ministry of Port and Shipping

03. Prof. Kapila Gunawardana – Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs