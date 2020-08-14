AG denies MCC agreement has been approved

AG denies MCC agreement has been approved

August 14, 2020   02:08 pm

-

Attorney General Dappula De Livera today strongly denied media reports alleging that he has approved the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact agreement.

The Attorney General further informs that the matter is still under consideration, the AG’s Coordinating Officer Nishara Jayaratne said. 

The Experts’ Committee appointed to review the proposed Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact (MCC) had handed over its final report to the government in June.

The report was subsequently made public while it urges the government to reject the agreement. 

The MCC agreement is currently being reviewed by the Attorney General’s Department. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories