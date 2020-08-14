Universities to resume academic activities from Aug. 17

-

The University Grants Commission (UGC) says the academic activities of all universities belonging to the national university system will be resumed as per usual from the 17th of August.

The Chairman of the UGC, Senior Prof. Sampath Amaratunge mentioned this addressing a special media briefing in Colombo this evening (14).

However, the examinations of the third year students of medical faculties were conducted regularly from the 15th of July, he said.

The lectures carried out via online platform due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have shown some progress, Senior Prof. Amaratunge added.

He noted that even after the universities reopen, strict compliance to health guidelines must be ensured.

Speaking on the hostel facilities at universities, the UGC chief said, so far only one student was allowed to occupy a hostel room due to concerns regarding the spread of the virus, however, after the resumption of academic activities, accommodation facilities at hostels will be provided as per usual.