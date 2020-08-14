Four arrivals test positive for COVID-19

-

Four more individuals have tested positive for the virus on today (14) increasing the total number of confirmed positive cases in the country to 2,886, says the Department of Government Information.

The latest positive cases include 03 arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 01 from Japan.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 217 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the number of recuperations from the disease moved up to 2,658 earlier today as 12 virus-infected patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.