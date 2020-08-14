-

Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation C.B. Ratnayake has hinted that Matara District MP elect Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will be appointed as the next Speaker of Parliament.

Minister Ratnayake revealed this assuming duties at the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation today (14).

Abeywardena, who polled over 80,000 votes from Matara District in the General Election 2020, was also present at this event.

Minister Ratnayake referred to Abeywardena as “our new Speaker”.

A host of other ministers including Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Public Services, Provincial Council & Local Government Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Transport Minister Gamini Lokuge.

Minister Aluthgamage after assuming duties, said he plans to moot tax relief for those investing in the agriculture sector.

In the meantime, State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs Rear Admiral (Retired) Dr. Sarath Weerasekara, State Minister of Finance and Capital Market and Public Enterprise Reforms Aijth Nivard Cabraal, State Minister of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation Dr. Seetha Arambepola, State Minister of Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure Facilities Jeevan Thondaman, State Minister of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation Prof, Channa Jayasumana, State Minister of Road and other Infrastructure Facilities Nimal Lanza, also took office earlier today.

In addition, State Minister of Development of Samurdhi Home Economy, Microfinance, Self-Employment and Businesses and Under-Utilized State Resources Shehan Semasinghe and State Minister of Development of Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel Production and Promotion of Allied Products and Export Janaka Wakkumbura assumed duties.