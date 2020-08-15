UNP Working Committee agrees to hand over party to young leadership

-

The United National Party (UNP) says the Working Committee has decided to hand over the party to a young leadership.

In a media release issued on Friday (14), the UNP said an active mechanism will be set up to assign the new responsibilities to the party’s young leaders as the initial step.

The statement read that the party leadership will be handed over to a young leader from within the party and party membership.

How these young leaders fulfill their responsibilities as well as how they work closely with the party members will be taken into account, the release said further.

In the meantime, despite the deadline for accepting nominations for National List seats of the parliament having being passed, the UNP and the Our Power of People Party (OPPP) failed to submit the names of their nominees for each seat they are entitled to.

They are still deadlocked on their nominations due to the internal conflicts that had arisen within the party.

The Attorney General on Friday (14) advised the Election Commission in terms of the legal advice sought with regard to the nominee of “Our Power of People Party” (OPPP) for its National List seat.

The Election Commission had sought the Attorney General’s advice on the matter following a dispute within the said party with regard to its National List seat in Parliament.