Will submit concept paper on 20A to first Cabinet meeting  Ali Sabry

Minister of Justice, President’s Counsel Ali Sabry says the 19th Amendment will be abolished and the 20th Amendment will be introduced to do away with the distortion created by the former.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have personally given him instructions to submit a concept paper in this regard to the first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Justice Minister added.

Introducing the 20th Amendment will be regarded as a priority of the new government, he said during an interview with Ada Derana.