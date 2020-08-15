More Sri Lankans repatriated from China, Oman

-

Another host of Sri Lankans stranded in foreign countries has been brought back to the island on Friday (14).

Accordingly, 296 Sri Lankans in Oman returned to the country in a special flight belonging to the national carrier SriLankan Airlines.

In the meantime, 10 Sri Lankans in China were repatriated in a flight chartered by the China Eastern Airlines.

All the returnees were subjected to PCR test upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).