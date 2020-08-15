More than 175 newly-elected MPs complete online registration

-

Online registration of newly elected Members of Parliament is scheduled to be concluded today (15).

More than 175 newly elected Parliamentarians have so far submitted their personnel details to the Parliament through the “Online Registration System” introduced by the Parliament Secretariat, the Department of Communications of the Parliament said in a media release.

This online system was introduced for the convenience of the Members of Parliament, so that they could submit information while staying in their constituencies without travelling to the Parliament, the release said.

The Secretary General of Parliament Dammika Dassanayake stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the parliament has introduced several digital mechanisms in its activities and the virtual registration is one of these initiatives.

Mr. Dassanayake added that the newly elected MPs have showed great interest in submitting their details online and it is expected to complete the process today (15).