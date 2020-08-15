PCoI on political victimization issues summons on Ranil

-

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been issued summons to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the alleged incidents of political victimization on the 25th of August.

He was previously issued summons to make an appearance at the police unit of the PCoI on political victimization on the 21st of August.

However, the PCoI probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks too has issued summons on the former prime minister to record a statement on the same day.

A spokesperson of the Commission said Wickremesinghe had not he is scheduled to appear before the PCoI on Easter attacks.

Accordingly, the Commission has re-issued summons on Wickremesinghe, ordering him to record a statement on the 25th of August.