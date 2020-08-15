Names of 08 more National List MPs gazetted

August 15, 2020   09:09 pm

The Election Commission has published an extraordinary gazette notification containing the names of more Members of Parliament (MPs), who were nominated for National List seats at the General Election 2020.

The document has listed 08 National List parliamentarians from Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB).

Gazetted names of the National List MPs of the above-mentioned political parties are as follows:

Samagi Jana Balawegaya
01. Ranjith Madduma Bandara
02. Tissa Attanayake
03. Imthiaz Bakeer Markar
04. Eran Wickramaratne
05. Harin Fernando
06. Mayantha  Dissanayake
07. Diana Gamage

Jathika Jana Balawegaya
01. Harini Amarasuriya

