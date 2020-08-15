Names of 08 more National List MPs gazetted

-

The Election Commission has published an extraordinary gazette notification containing the names of more Members of Parliament (MPs), who were nominated for National List seats at the General Election 2020.

The document has listed 08 National List parliamentarians from Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB).

Gazetted names of the National List MPs of the above-mentioned political parties are as follows:

Samagi Jana Balawegaya

01. Ranjith Madduma Bandara

02. Tissa Attanayake

03. Imthiaz Bakeer Markar

04. Eran Wickramaratne

05. Harin Fernando

06. Mayantha Dissanayake

07. Diana Gamage

Jathika Jana Balawegaya

01. Harini Amarasuriya