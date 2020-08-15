Over 300 Sri Lankans repatriated from Lebanon & other countries

-

More than 300 Sri Lankans stranded in foreign countries have returned to the island this morning (15).

Ada Derana reporter said these returnees were from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, India and Lebanon.

Accordingly, 245 Sri Lankans in Beirut, the Lebanese capital recently rocked by a massive explosion, were repatriated in a special flight dispatched by SriLankan Airlines (UL 1506) at around 7.30 am today.

Meanwhile, 51 Sri Lankans from the UAE and Doha (Qatar) were brought back to the island in flights chartered by Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways.

Further, 13 Sri Lankans stranded in Mumbai, India were also repatriated via SriLankan flight UL 1042 in the early hours of the day.

All the returnees have been subjected to PCR tests upon their arrival at the airport.