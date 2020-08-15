Suspect nabbed with 12kg of drugs smuggled via sea routes

-

A suspect has been arrested while in possession of a type of a drug known as “Mandy” weighing up to 12kg.

The arrest was made by a special team of Mount Lavinia Police at the Beach Road in Ambalangoda.

According to the police, the haul of drugs is believed to have been smuggled via seat routes.



In the meantime, three suspects were arrested in the area of Panadura today (15), while in possession of over Rs. 1.7 million.

The arrests were made by the Peliyagoda Police.

According to reports, 04 mobile phones, a laptop and passbooks of 05 bank accounts were with funds amounting to Rs. 73 million were also seized from the suspects.

The police added that the funds had come to the accounts within and Rs. 20 million had been credited to the accounts during the period the country was under lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak.

It is reported that the suspects were orchestrated by a person living overseas.



The police have also apprehended a suspect known as Priyantha, alias “Veyangoda Hettaya”, who had operated a drug racket in Veyangoda.

The suspect had been in possession of 5g of heroin several bank cheques amounting to Rs. 9.8 million.

According to the police, Rs. 70 million had been transacted via the suspect’s bank account recently.

Luxury vehicle used by the suspect at the time of the arrest was also seized by the police.

The suspect is to be detained and interrogated for 7 days.