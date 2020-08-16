Two more arrivals found COVID-19 positive

-

Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka reached 2,890 as two more persons tested positive for the virus today (15), says the Department of Government Information.

The latest positive cases have been identified as two arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Maldives.

Earlier today, two other arrivals from the UAE and Turkey also tested positive for the virus.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 213 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease has moved up to 2,666.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.