Youth onboard fishing vessel endures 48-day torture by fellow crew members

An underprivileged youth from Mirissa has reportedly been physically tortured aboard a multi-day fishing vessel for a period of 48 days at sea, at the hands of his fellow crewmen.

The youth in question had joined a fishing crew and ventured out on his first trip to the sea with the hopes of supporting his financially struggling family with four siblings.

Shehan Pramod, a 17-year-old, who was a healthy young man at the outset of his venture has returned after going through immeasurable trauma and torture.

He has been forced to endure levels of inhuman torture for having accidentally dropped a fish back into the sea.

The teen says he had to endure daily physical abuse from the older crewmen of the vessel since the incident.

Shehan’s mother, speaking to media, said her son’s fellow fishermen had not even fed him properly during the two-month period they tortured him.

“They had even cut the sides of his mouth after accusing hi of eating too much,” she said further.

Seeking justice for what happened to her son, the mother said Shehan has suffered severe injuries to his back and that he needs to have a metal plate surgically implanted on his back.

After reports of the incident, the boat owner has visited the youth’s residence to donate Rs. 25,000 for treatment.

The police meanwhile said the suspects responsible for the incident are currently hiding after fleeing the area.