More Sri Lankans repatriated

August 16, 2020   08:51 am

More Sri Lankans who were stranded in foreign countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak have been repatriated, stated Ada Derana reporter.

They have arrived in the country early this morning (16) and last night (15).

Accordingly, 322 Sri Lankans from United Arab Emirates and 22 more from Qatar have arrived in Sri Lanka this morning.

In addition, a flight carrying 150 Sri Lankans in Oman have landed in the country last night, said Ada Derana reporter.

All returnees have been subjected to PCR testing at the airport premises itself.

