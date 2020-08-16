Structural and administrative changes to public service?

-

Structural and administrative changes in the overall public service will be brought to the attention of the Cabinet of Ministers including the President and the Prime Minister, said Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication Basil Rajapaksa.

He was speaking at a discussion with a group of representatives of Sri Lanka Planning Service at the Temple Trees yesterday (15).

Speaking further he said that the management of the Sri Lankan workforce should be done in accordance with the needs of the country.

When making plans for education and vocational training in the country the country’s workforce should be made the goal, he said.

He further said that a Data Conservation Center must be established to conserve data collected by government agencies for a comprehensive development process not limited to infrastructure development.