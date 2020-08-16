All Foreign Employment Bureau employees to be repatriated

-

Steps will be taken to repatriate all the employees of the Bureau of Foreign Employment who are currently on duty in foreign countries, said Minister of Labor Nimal Siripala de Silva.

He points out that the current situation in the country has created a number of financial crises for the Bureau of Foreign Employment.

Therefore, a cabinet paper will be submitted to bring down all employees of the bureau working overseas.

The Minister mentioned this attending a function held in Hali Ela, Badulla.