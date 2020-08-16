Youth and older woman arrested for transporting brown sugar heroin

-

A youth and an older woman have been arrested by the police while transporting narcotic drugs on a three-wheeler.

The arrest has been made on a tip-off received by the Narcotics Unit of the Puttalam Police Headquarters.

The arrestees, aged 66 and 22 years, had been transporting heroin from Mattakkuliya to Puttalam.

Police have found 10 grams and 410 milligrams of ‘brown-sugar’ type heroin concealed in the underwear of the duo.

The value of the recovered drugs is estimated to be nearly Rs 150,000, stated the Police.

The arrestees have been identified to be residents of Mattakkuliya area.