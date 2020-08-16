Arrivals from Oman push COVID-19 case count to 2,893

-

Three more foreign arrivals have tested positive for coronavirus infections, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

The new cases have been identified among the recent arrivals from Oman, confirmed the Department of Government Information.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country stands at 2,893.

Among them, 212 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

The recoveries reported in the country hiked to 2,870 today (16) with four more patients being discharged upon recovery.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus thus far.