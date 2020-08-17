-

The value of the haul of ‘Mandy’, artificial chemical drug, found in Ambalangoda yesterday (15) has been estimated to be nearly Rs 200 million.

The drugs have been recovered at the Beach Road in Ambalangoda by a special team of Dehiwala Police Station officers, on the guidance of SSP Yohan Premaratne, OIC of Mt. Lavinia Police Division.

A total of 12 kilograms of ‘Mandy’ has been recovered in the raid based on a tip-off received from an informant of DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon.

It is considered to be the largest stash of the said drug found in Sri Lanka.

According to the police, the haul of drugs is believed to have been smuggled via sea routes.

In addition, a 33 year old fisherman from Ambalangoda has also been apprehended along with the haul of drugs.