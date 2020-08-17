Employment for 50,000 graduates: list of names published online

-

The names of those who have been selected under the government’s programme to provide 50,000 jobs to graduates have been published on the official website of the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

The full list of names can be viewed by visiting the ministry’s website www.pubad.gov.lk

The President had decided to re-commence, without delay, the programme to provide employment opportunities to 150,000 persons that was halted due to the General Election.

The number of unemployed graduates to be recruited is 50,000. For the remaining 100,000 jobs, candidates will be selected from families of the lowest strata of income earners in the society.

The programme to employ 50,000 graduates and 100,000 low-income earners was formulated within weeks after President Rajapaksa assuming office in November last year.

Shortlisting suitable candidates from applications received from graduates commenced in the first week of February. A Multi-Purpose Development Task Force was established to recruit 100,000 low-income earners.

The objective of the programme is to transform Sri Lanka into a country free from poverty as per the “Saubhagyaye Dekma” policy statement of the President.

The relevant list of graduates eligible for employment has been published on the official website of the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government on Monday (17).

The respective Ministry will commence sending letters of appointment to those who got selected immediately. Appointed candidates should report to their nearest Divisional Secretariat on September 02.

The programme to provide employment to 100,000 low-income earners will be implemented by the Task Force established solely for this purpose from 02nd, September.