STF security for prisons from next week

-

The Department of Prisons stated that Police Special Task Force (STF) will be involved in ensuring safety at prisons from next week.

Responding to a query by Ada Derana Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya stated that this decision was taken in accordance with a request made by the Ministry of Defense.

Thereby, the preliminary measures are currently being taken to deploy STF personnel at prisons.

Throwing contraband into prison premises over the boundary walls has been a recurring incident in the recent times.

Several individuals were arrested on the matter and they are currently under remand custody.

In this context, STF officers will be deployed for security outside prisons, with the aim of providing security to prisons, including cracking down on illegal activities.