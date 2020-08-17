Inaugural Cabinet meeting of new govt. on Wednesday

-

The newly appointed Cabinet of Ministers of the new government is scheduled to convene this week. Accordingly, the inaugural Cabinet meeting chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be held at 10 am on Wednesday (19).

The meeting is to be held giving priority to quarantine regulations. A distance of 1 meter is to be maintained between the Ministers and sanitization of hands has been made compulsory, according to political sources.

At the recent general election, 28 Ministers were elected to the Cabinet and they were sworn in at the Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy on August 12. In addition, 39 state ministers were also appointed and sworn in on the same day.

As per political sources, state ministers will also have the opportunity to represent the Cabinet this time. It is stated that when a State Minister submits a Cabinet paper, the relevant State Minister will be able to represent the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the decision on whether to present a budget or a by-election account for year 2020 will be taken at the upcoming Cabinet meeting, stated Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella.