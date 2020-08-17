Man arrested for stealing gold jewelry by posing as doctor

-

A man has been arrested by the Galle Police for impersonating a doctor and stealing jewelry from patients who come to receive treatment.

The arrestee, a 30-year-old resident of Homagama, has reportedly carried out this fraudulent operation at several hospitals across the island since 2011.

Reportedly, he had carried out this operation at 7 instances at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, once at Mahamodara Hospital, and at hospitals in Kurunegala, Puttalam, Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda, and Hambantota areas.

Galle Police stated that they have received several complaints on this scam.

It has been revealed that the suspect had stolen gold items worth Rs 20 million from patients.