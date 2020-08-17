Sri Lankas Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,676

August 17, 2020   02:03 pm

Six more patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been released from hospital after completely recovering.

Four patients from Welikanda Base Hospital and one patient each from Iranawila Hospital and National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) have been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 2,676.

A total of 2,893 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka thus far while 206 of them are currently being treated at hospitals. 

