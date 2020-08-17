Comprehensive database on Sri Lankan migrant workers

Comprehensive database on Sri Lankan migrant workers

August 17, 2020   03:20 pm

Steps will be taken to create a comprehensive database of information on Sri Lankans currently employed abroad, said newly appointed State Minister of Foreign Employment and Market Diversification Piyankara Jayaratne.
 
The State Minister expressed these views assuming duties at his ministry in Narahenpita earlier today (August 17).

He stated that the database will be created with the aim of providing immediate relief or intervention to migrant workers or their families.

“Our ministry aims to send migrant workers to technological labor markets in addition to traditional foreign employment markets and to direct workers to countries where Sri Lankan migrant labor force has not reached as of yet”, said Jayaratne.

