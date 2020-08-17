More arrivals from Oman test positive for coronavirus

August 17, 2020   03:36 pm

Two more foreign arrivals have tested positive for coronavirus infections, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

The new cases have been identified among the recent arrivals from Oman, confirmed the Department of Government Information.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country stands at 2,895.

Among them, 208 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

The recoveries reported in the country hiked to 2,676 today (17) with six more patients being discharged upon recovery.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus thus far.

