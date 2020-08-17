Maithripala summoned by PCoI on Easter attacks

-

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has been summoned by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Attacks.

The Commission has requested the now-MP Elect to appear before the Commission’s Police Unit on August 26.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene, and former Minister of Law and Order Sagala Ratnayake have been summoned by the Commission to record statements regarding the Easter Sunday terrorist attack as well.

Accordingly, Wickremesinghe and Ratnayake are to appear before the Commission on August 21 while Wijewardene is to appear at the Investigation Unit tomorrow (August 18).