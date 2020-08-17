Traffic lights out due to power outage; heavy traffic in Colombo

August 17, 2020   04:46 pm

Severe traffic congestion has been reported along several roads in Colombo due to traffic lights not functioning as a result of the prevailing island-wide power failure.

Ada Derana reporters say that several roads in the city of Colombo are blocked with traffic due to traffic lights functioning and that police officers are attempting to guide motorists are much as they can.

 An island-wide power outage had occurred at around 12.50 p.m. today (17) due to a technical fault at the Kerawalapitiya grid sub-station.

The Ministry of Power had stated that steps are currently being taken to restore the electricity supply as soon as possible. 

Meanwhile it has been reported that  the water supply to certain areas in Colombo has also been disrupted by the power failure. 

