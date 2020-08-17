Power outage also disrupts water supply

-

The water supply in several areas has also been disrupted due to the island-wide power outage experienced in the country.

A spokesman of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said the water supply from pumping stations without electric generators.

According to the NWSDB it will take nearly 3 to 5 hours to restore the water supply once the power supply is restored.

Thereby, the NWSDB advises the general public to use water sparingly in the meantime.

Currently, the country is experiencing an island-wide power outage due to a transmission failure at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Substation.

Meanwhile, severe traffic congestion is also reported along several roads in Colombo due to traffic lights not functioning as a result of the power failure.