Dullas calls for immediate investigation on power failure

-

Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma says that it will take several more hours for the disrupted power supply to be restored.

The country has been experiencing an island-wide power outage from 12.35 pm today (17) due to a transmission failure at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Substation.

Minister Alahapperuma has also ordered the Ministry Secretary for a report on the power failure following an immediate investigation.

The Ministry Secretary has been further instructed to appoint a committee with this regard.

The prevailing power outage has also resulted in disruption of the water supply to several areas in the country.

Meanwhile, severe traffic congestion is also reported along several roads in Colombo due to traffic lights not functioning as a result of the power failure.

Reportedly, this is the first time since 2016 the power supply of the entire country has been disrupted.