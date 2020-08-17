Dinesh appointed Leader of the House; Johnston as Chief Govt. Whip

-

Ministers Dinesh Gunawardena and Johnston Fernando have been offered new positions at the ninth parliament.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena has been appointed as Leader of the House.

Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando has been appointed the Chief Government Whip.

The inaugural session of the Ninth Parliament will be held at 09.30 a.m. on Thursday (August 20).

All MP-elects have been requested in writing to attend the session, stated the Communication Department of the Parliament.