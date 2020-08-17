Coronavirus case count in Sri Lanka reaches 2,900

-

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been identified hiking the number of virus-positive cases in the country to 2,900.

The new cases have been identified as recent arrivals the United Arab Emirates the Department of Government Information confirmed.

Accordingly, a total of 07 new cases have been detected in the country within the day.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 213 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka has moved up to 2,676 cases with 06 patients being discharged after recovery, today (17).

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.