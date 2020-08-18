PUCSL demands report on power failure within 3 days

-

Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has informed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to submit an investigation report within 3 days on the island wide power failure occurred today (August 17).

Through a letter addressing the General Manager of the CEB, PUCSL points out that as per the Condition 30 (10) of the Electricity Transmission and Bulk Supply License issued to CEB, the Board has agreed prepare a report on any event that results in an unplanned interruption of the electricity supply throughout the island or major part of the island within a month or a period determined by the Commission.

Accordingly, the CEB has been required to submit a report containing the initial investigations on the cause of the failure and details of the restoration process within 3 days.

Further, PUCSL demands another detailed investigation report on the incident and actions taken to avoid similar failures in the future. This report is to be submitted on or before September 17, 2020.