Committee probing countrywide power disruption meets today

-

The committee appointed to look into the island-wide power outage is scheduled to be convened this morning.

The seven-member panel was formed as per the directives of Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma yesterday (17).

The committee has been ordered to hand over its reports on the situation within a week, the minister said speaking to Ada Derana.

In the meantime, the Director (Development) of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) Mr. Sulakshana Jayawardena said the disrupted power supply was restored across the country by 10.00 pm yesterday.

The countrywide power outage, which occurred at around 12.30 pm due to a transmission failure at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Substation, resulted in the disruption of the daily activities of people.

Water supply in many areas was also disrupted due to the situation while severe traffic congestion was reported along the roads in Colombo owing to the breakdown of signal lights.