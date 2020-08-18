Woman attempting to smuggle heroin into prison arrested

-

A woman has been arrested while attempting to smuggle heroin into the Kegalle Prison.

The arrest was made in the area of Palawatte in Pindeniya police division on Monday (17), based on a tip-off received by the officers of Naranbedda Special Task Force (STF) camp.

The police said 6g 350mg of heroin were seized from the suspect.

Further interrogations into the arrestee led to a search at her residence where ill-gotten cash amounting to Rs. 26,000 and 05 mobile phones were taken into custody.

The suspect is a 32-year-old residing in Kotiyakumbura area.

She is to be produced before Kegalle Magistrate’s Court today (18). Pindeniya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.