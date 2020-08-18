Ex-State Defence Minister arrives at PCoI on Easter attacks

Ex-State Defence Minister arrives at PCoI on Easter attacks

August 18, 2020   10:33 am

-

Former State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene is recording a statement with the police unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the Easter attacks today (18).

He accordingly, arrived at the PCoI premises at around 9.30 am this morning in compliance with the summons issued by the panel.

In the meantime, former President Maithripala Sirisena has been issued summons to appear before the PCoI on Easter attacks on the 26th of August.

