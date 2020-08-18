Thirteen PNB officers further remanded

-

The thirteen officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) who were arrested for their alleged links with drug dealers have been further remanded.

They were ordered to be remanded until August 31, when the case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (18).

However, the suspects were not produced before the court today. The court was informed that the suspects are currently held at the Agunukolapelessa prison and will not be produced before the court due to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, who appeared on behalf of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), submitted a report on the progress of the investigations carried out on the matter.

Subsequently, the hearing was postponed to August 31 and the Magistrate ordered for a progress report on the investigations.