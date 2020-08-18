More than 189,500 PCR tests carried out in Sri Lanka

-

Fourteen more individuals under quarantine at the tri-force operated facilities are to be released today (18), upon completion of the procedure.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said these persons were quarantined at the facilities set up at Hekitta, Mount Lavinia, Biyagama and Diyathalawa areas.

In the meantime, 629 infected with COVID-19 had been detected from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu. According to reports, 488 of them have returned to health so far.

Thereby, only 141 novel coronavirus patients of the Kandakadu cluster are currently under medical care.

The COVID-19 infections tally in Sri Lanka escalated to 2,900 yesterday (17) while the recuperations climbed to 2,676, the Epidemiology Unit said.

Meanwhile, 1,140 PCR tests have been conducted in Sri Lanka yesterday as the total number of PCR tests carried out so far stands at 189,518.