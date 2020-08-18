Three arrested with 128 fake cash stacks

-

Three suspects have been arrested with 128 bundles of fake currency made to seem as if they are stacks of Rs 5,000 notes.

The arrest has been made last afternoon (17) upon a search of a vehicle at Galwana, Mulleriyawa by a group of officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Reportedly, the bundles have been made with two one-sided Rs 5,000 notes at the top and the bottom of each ‘cash’ stack.

The arrested suspects are residents of Ja-Ela, Angoda, and Mulleriyawa areas.

The vehicle they had b een travelling on, too, has been seized by the Police.

The suspects are to be produced before the AluthKade Magistrate’s Court today (18).

Further investigations on the matter are carried out by the Mulleriyawa Police.