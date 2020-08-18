79 more COVID-19 recoveries brings total to 2,755

-

Seventy-nine more COVID-19 infected patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, the Ministry of Health said.

Accordingly the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka has increased to 2,755.

Seventy-two patients being treated at the Kandakadu Treatment Center, and 07 patients from the Welikanda Base Hospital have been discharged in this manner.

A total of 2,900 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in the country so far while 213 of them are still being treated at hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.